2nd person arrested for May murder of 20-year-old in Athens

A second arrest has been made for the murder of 20-year-old Cameron Manago of Athens on May 27 in Athens.

According to Athens-Clarke County Police Department, they found a man who had been shot at around 10:25 p.m. at Rolling Ridge Apartments. The man, who was later identified as Manago, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Zyquavious Thomas, 16, was arrested at the time and was charged with Felony Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. Despite his age, Thomas was charged as an adult.

On June 14, the Jackson County Sheriff's Department arrested 18-year-old Janiya Moore from Athens. Moore has been charged with Felony Murder and Tampering with Evidence.

The investigation continues.

