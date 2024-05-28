16-year-old arrested for shooting death of 20-year-old in Athens

Athens-Clarke County Police Department (ACCPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late on May 27 at Rolling Ridge Apartments.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 10:25 p.m. and discovered a young man with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Cameron Manago from Athens, was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation led to the arrest of Zyquavious Thomas, a 16-year-old resident of Athens. Thomas has been charged with Felony Murder, Attempted Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Assault. Despite his age, Thomas is being charged as an adult.

ACCPD's Real-Time Crime Center played a crucial role in the investigation, providing video footage through a partnership with Rolling Ridge Apartments. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the case.

Detective Lister is leading the investigation and can be reached at 762-400-7333 or via email at Hovie.Lister@accgov.com.