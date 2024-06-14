2nd person arrested for April murder of 16-year-old Gainesville teen

article

Police have made a second arrest in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Jaishawn Overstreet. Quaran Jamir Jackson, 18, of Gainesville, has been taken into custody on murder charges.

Authorities obtained warrants for Jackson related to the fatal shooting of Overstreet, which occurred on April 27 at the Ridgecrest Apartments on Roper Hill Road. Jackson was arrested at his residence without incident and is currently being held in the Hall County Jail. He faces charges of felony murder and felony aggravated assault.

Ja’quez Jeremiah Marquis Sims, 19, was the first person to be arrested at the end of May. He was charged with felony malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.

The arrest was a collaborative effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies. The Gainesville Police Department worked closely with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Bureau of Investigations (ARDEO, GISAC), and the FBI Major Offender’s Task Force to bring Jackson into custody.

This arrest marks a crucial step in the ongoing investigation into the tragic death of Jaishawn Overstreet.