Police searching for gunman in deadly shooting of 16-year-old at Gainesville apartments

Investigators in Gainesville need your help identifying a man believed to be connected with the deadly shooting of a teen over the weekend.

The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon at the Ridgecrest Apartments on Roper Hill Road.

According to police, 16-year-old Jaishawn Overstreet went to the apartment complex to meet someone "for alleged criminal activity." At some point in their interaction, the unknown person shot Overstreet in the head.

Medics rushed Overstreet to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. He died at the hospital on Monday.

Investigators shared a sketch of a possible suspect in the murder in the hopes that someone may be able to identify him.

(Gainesville Police Department)

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call 911.