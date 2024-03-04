2 wanted for questioning in 'targeted' shooting along Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.

article

Two men have been identified as persons of interest in a triple shooting in the 300 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard SW earlier this year.

Desmond Lindsey and Terrance Cole are wanted for questioning in the shooting that claimed one person’s life and injured two others shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 1 near the intersection of Windsor Street SW.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, three men, between the ages of 19 to 21 years old, were targeted by people in a vehicle. They tried to run for safety. They only made it a few yards before collapsing right on the corner.

A motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the men’s whereabouts or details relating to the deadly shooting is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.