2 more suspects arrested in deadly carjacking in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta police announced the arrest of two more suspects in the deadly November 2019 carjacking at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Ranae Alexander was shot and killed on November 2. She was leaving the complex when attackers carjacked her and a friend. She was shot and later died at the hospital. Another man was shot as well.

Reginald Bryant was already in the Fulton County Jail for unrelated charges and Javonne Spencer turned himself into police.

"We're pleased with the work that has gone into this. We're glad these people are off the streets," said Sergeant John Chafee with Atlanta Police.

Atlanta Police arrested Jacquez Barnes and Shakiya Jones in connection to the murder on November 6.

"This was a senseless crime. hard to make sense of something like this where a woman's life was taken for no reason," Chafee said.

FOX 5 spoke with Alexander's family days after the attack.

Advertisement

"She's the property manager over there at those apartments and she was helping a friend move in and decorate his apartment and she was just trying to leave when it happened, so she literally died helping someone else," said Detavious Pharr, Alexander's son.

He told FOX 5 his mother was a navy veteran and a loving mother...

"I'm just trying to stay calm and remember what she would want from us--the only thing we're really thinking about is our last memories--we just gotta live for her now," Pharr said.