Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in Atlanta carjacking

Police are searching for a pair of suspects in a carjacking that killed one woman and injured one man in Atlanta late Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Fulton Street around 11:54 p.m. Saturday with reports of a person shot.

According to police, a woman was leaving a gathering at the location with her friend following when a vehicle in front of her started backing up toward her.

When the woman stopped her car, police say a man carjacked her friend's car while another man approached her vehicle.

The suspect then started shooting at the woman, hitting her in both the leg and side. When a friend of the victim rushed to her aid from the gathering, police say he was shot in the leg.

After firing dozens of shots, the gunman then fled on foot. The second suspect fled in the carjacked vehicle.

Medics rushed both victims to Grady Memorial Hospital, where the female victim was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet identified either victim in the shooting. The suspects are still at large.

If you have any information on the shooting, please contact Atlanta police.