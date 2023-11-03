2 young men convicted of killing 15-year-old at 2021 New Year's Eve party in Douglas County

article

Two individuals have been found guilty of murder in connection to a shooting at a New Year's Eve party in Douglas County on Dec. 31, 2021.

Davion White at the time of the murder and Jhabre Wilson at the time, were found guilty on Nov. 3 of malice murder, Felony murder, multiple counts of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during a Felony, and Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Additionally, White was convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a First Offender Probationer.

The case stemmed from an incident on Dec. 31, 2021, when law enforcement responded to a residence for shots fired. They discovered over fifty people, mostly high school students, at a New Year's Eve party. Tragically, 15-year-old Landon Smith was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head.

Evidence at the scene included shell casings, with 9 mm casings matching Wilson's gun and a 7.62 cartridge fired from a Draco, by Davion White. An anonymous tipster informed law enforcement that White and Wilson were involved in the shooting and had gang affiliations. Witnesses described two masked individuals walking through the party, at times brandishing weapons, and seeking a rival gang. Another witness reported being in a car with White and Wilson during the shooting, with White firing shots out of the vehicle. One of these bullets struck Landon Smith. Wilson was also seen shooting towards the crowd of students while driving away.

Additionally, it was revealed that White's girlfriend, Madison Boden, had brought a Draco long rifle to the party. While she initially denied involvement, she later pled guilty, including disposing of the murder weapon, and testified against White and Wilson at the trial. Testimony from gang experts and social media and cell phone content showed the defendants brandishing firearms and making gang-related gestures.

Law enforcement obtained two videos from nearby residences that captured the incident, showing White and Wilson initiating the gunfire, ultimately leading to Landon Smith's tragic death. Smith was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.

White was 20 years of age at the time of the murder and Wilson was 17.

Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine expressed the tragedy of the situation, emphasizing the loss of young lives and the need for the community to come together to address these issues. Sentencing for the defendants will be scheduled at a later date.



