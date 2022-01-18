Police to announce arrests in 15-year-old's murder at Douglasville New Year's Eve party

article

Douglasville police will hold a news conference Tuesday concerning multiple arrests in the murder of a 15-year-old boy shot to death during a New Year's Eve party.

The deadly shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. at a rental home on Deering Court in the city.

Officers say they found a large group of people gathered and the teen, dead, from a gunshot wound.

Tuesday, police say they will share the names of multiple people arrested in connection with the shooting, the suspects they are still looking for, and the name of the victim.

A neighbor who didn't want his face on camera told FOX 5 about 100 teens were attending a house party at the residence when the shots were fired.

"We heard ‘bang, bang, bang,’ came outside, kids were running everywhere. Everybody was hollering, 'They got shot. They got shot,’" the neighbor said.

Home surveillance cameras captured the chaotic scene as frightened teens spilled out of this house to escape the gunfire just after midnight.

Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks says a group of men came to the party looking for someone.

"Evidently went into the party, those people wasn't there. They were leaving the party - some more people were coming. They just started shooting like they was at the OK Corral," the chief said.

(Douglasville Police Department)

Nearly a week after the shooting, investigators released a photo of a woman who they called a person of interest in the case.

The woman is seen in all pink and is standing next to a vehicle that may be damaged by gunfire, police said. Investigators would like to speak to that woman.

Investigators are now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Andre Futch at 678-293-1633 or the Douglasville Police Department at 770-920-3010.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE