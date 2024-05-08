2 major Georgia 400 improvement projects finished in Fulton County

There's some good news for drivers in Sandy Springs and Alpharetta.

Kimball Bridge Road over Georgia 400 and the Glenridge Connector ramps are officially open as of Wednesday.

Drivers in Sandy Springs can now access the Glenridge Connector from Interstate 285 westbound and Georgia 400 southbound.

Georgia's Department of Transportation said crews will still be in the area, so drivers should continue to expect some delays.

The Glenridge Connector improvements are part of the Transform 285/400 improvement project which has been ongoing since 2017.

Meanwhile, the new Kimball Bridge Road over Georgia 400 also reopens at noon on Wednesday.

This marks the project's second completed bridge replacement as part of a long-term plan to add more express lanes to Georgia 400.

According to GDOT, the new bridge is taller and wider and includes multi-use paths and sidewalks.

Click the links for more information on both the Transform 285/400 and the 400 bridge replacement projects.