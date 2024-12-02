18-year-old woman wounded in Historic Florida Plains neighborhood shooting

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a shooting in the Historic Florida Plains neighborhood on Dec. 2, 2024. (FOX 5)

Police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old woman in the Historic Florida Plains neighborhood of Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found the woman along Addington Street around 11:25 a.m. Monday, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators say the shooting happened a block away along Florida Avenue SW, but the woman was not able to explain how she was shot.

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The name and current condition of the woman were not immediately available.

APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.