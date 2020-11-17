Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
4
Freeze Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 8:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 6:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Frost Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM EST until WED 9:00 AM EST, Banks County, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Putnam County

'Words can't describe the pain' --16-year-old killed in hit and run, police looking for driver

By
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

Deadly hit and run

A DeKalb County family mourns the loss of a teenager killed in a hit and run.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police are looking for the driver that struck and killed a 16-year-old boy.

The deadly hit and run happened Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as John William Poe.

"To get the worse possible news that he had passed, alone early Saturday morning is devastating," Poe's older brother, Jason Poe, said.

Jason held a picture of the 16-year-old when FOX 5 reporter Brian Hill met with him Tuesday evening.

Jason said the last time his father heard from the Decatur High School student was Friday night around 8 p.m.

"We first, sort of, thought something was wrong Saturday mid-afternoon when John hadn't returned from a friend's house after a sleepover. We called the police, filed a police report, tried to reach him by phone, and going straight to voicemail," Jason explained.

It was around 3 a.m. Saturday when police said they investigated a fatal pedestrian hit and run on Covington Highway near South Indian Creek Drive in Decatur.

At the time, no one knew that pedestrian was John Poe.

Police said he didn't have any identification on him.

"Either he wanted to come home or he had gotten some texts friends to come stay at their house, and John may have stupidly decided to go to another person's house," Jason described.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Police said the 16-year-old was riding his bike when hit by the car.

Prior to the teenager being identified, family and friends searched the nearby area for any signs of him.

"Words can't describe the pain. You're out searching and hoping for the best - you hope that he's doing stupid teenager things," Jason described of the high school sophomore.

Now, his loved ones are only left with what-ifs.

"He did poetry. He did essays. He wanted to be a comedian when he grew up," Jason mentioned.

There is a fundraiser to assist Poe's family. Click here for more details.