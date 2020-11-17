'Words can't describe the pain' --16-year-old killed in hit and run, police looking for driver

DeKalb County Police are looking for the driver that struck and killed a 16-year-old boy.

The deadly hit and run happened Saturday morning.

The victim has been identified as John William Poe.

"To get the worse possible news that he had passed, alone early Saturday morning is devastating," Poe's older brother, Jason Poe, said.

Jason held a picture of the 16-year-old when FOX 5 reporter Brian Hill met with him Tuesday evening.

Jason said the last time his father heard from the Decatur High School student was Friday night around 8 p.m.

"We first, sort of, thought something was wrong Saturday mid-afternoon when John hadn't returned from a friend's house after a sleepover. We called the police, filed a police report, tried to reach him by phone, and going straight to voicemail," Jason explained.

It was around 3 a.m. Saturday when police said they investigated a fatal pedestrian hit and run on Covington Highway near South Indian Creek Drive in Decatur.

At the time, no one knew that pedestrian was John Poe.

Police said he didn't have any identification on him.

"Either he wanted to come home or he had gotten some texts friends to come stay at their house, and John may have stupidly decided to go to another person's house," Jason described.

Police said the 16-year-old was riding his bike when hit by the car.

Prior to the teenager being identified, family and friends searched the nearby area for any signs of him.

"Words can't describe the pain. You're out searching and hoping for the best - you hope that he's doing stupid teenager things," Jason described of the high school sophomore.

Now, his loved ones are only left with what-ifs.

"He did poetry. He did essays. He wanted to be a comedian when he grew up," Jason mentioned.

There is a fundraiser to assist Poe's family. Click here for more details.