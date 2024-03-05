15-year-old shot near Six Flags Over Georgia also injured in February drive-by

The 15-year-old shot by a police officer following a disturbance at Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell over the weekend was injured during a drive-by shooting on Feb. 17, according to South Fulton Police Department.

The drive-by shooting reportedly happened on Lavender Lane. Seyer Littlefield sustained minor injuries and no one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Littlefield was shot by a Cobb County police officer after he allegedly fired at police officers while running away from them after police responded to the park because of numerous fights.

Littlefield was critically injured in the shooting and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. The Cobb County Police Department says he has been charged with Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, Possession of a Firearm Under 18 and Interference with Government Property and will be arrested upon his release from the hospital.

A gun was found by the teenager, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the investigation into the shooting.

South Fulton police say they are working closely with Cobb County Police Department detectives to determine the relationship between the two incidents, if any.

SFPD also said that they can't provide any additional details about the drive-by shooting on Feb. 17 because of ongoing problems with their system as a result of a ransomware attack.

A video posted to TikTok days before the free-for-all at Six Flags Over Georgia suggests some circles of kids knew there would be violence on Saturday. A woman told FOX 5 that she tried to warn Atlanta Crime Stoppers and park officials that there would be trouble Saturday night.

Last year's opening weekend was also marred by a string of fights inside the park.