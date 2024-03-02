Officers involved in shooting near Six Flags Over Georgia as fights break out opening day

What was meant to be a fun first day back at Six Flags Over Georgia turned into a series of brawls within the park that ended in gunfire off-campus. The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said Cobb County officers were involved in the shooting.

Multiple sources reached out to FOX 5 Atlanta about a large police presence outside the Austell park Saturday evening on opening day. Video shared with FOX 5 shows teens running through the park, a group of males kicking one person on the ground and a helicopter flying overhead.

In another video reviewed by FOX 5, multiple gunshots could be heard off-camera, leading to panic.

According to the GBI, there were nearly 500-600 people at the park Saturday evening, running and fighting. Cobb County police led the crowd out of the park onto South Service Road when an unknown number of suspects fired shots at the officers.

An officer returned fire, hitting on of the suspects. That person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Six Flags Over Georgia issued a statement to FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team:

"Our goal is to provide safe, fun entertainment. We employ state of the art security systems and metal detection, maintain a robust and vigilant Public Safety Department, and have strong support from Cobb County Police who are present both inside and outside the park. Every guest is expected to follow our strict code of conduct and anyone unwilling to follow that code of conduct is unwelcome.

It is incredibly disappointing that our community is disrupted at public events throughout the region by groups of underaged youth. Just like other venues in the area, we are committed to keeping this type of trouble outside our park and off our property. There was police activity involving gunshots; we want to confirm there was no shooting at our property or parking lot. This took place on South Service Road that is not owned or operated by Six Flags. However, we join our community and the Atlanta region in our commitment to safety and security. We won’t put up with that type of activity here."

Last year, opening day faced a similar ending. A large group of teens were removed from the park after a series of brawls.

It's unclear whether any of the people involved in this year's incidents will face legal consequences. FOX 5 is working to learn more information about anyone injured.

For the time being, drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as police continue to block roadways surrounding the park. The GBI will continue this investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.