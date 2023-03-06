Multiple fights break out during Six Flags Over Georgia's opening weekend

article

What was supposed to be a fun opening weekend for Six Flags Over Georgia turned violent after a string of fights broke out inside the park.

FOX 5 has learned a large group of teens were removed from the park Saturday night after multiple brawls.

According to the park, several groups of young people got into fights in more than one area of the theme park.

"Their actions disrupted the park experience for our guests and violated our park policies; as a result, those involved were removed from the property," officials with Six Flags Over Georgia told FOX 5 in a statement.

The park says the unruly behavior "will be tolerated" on property.

There's no word yet on if the teens will face legal consequences as a result of the fights.