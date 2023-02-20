Six Flags Over Georgia premiers new racing coaster, low-sensory days for 2023 season

article

Get ready to take on a new adventure at the Thrill Capitol of the South.

Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its 56th season on Saturday, March 4 with a day of giveaways.

The park says to celebrate the 2023, it will be giving away gift packs to 23 lucky guests. Prizes include season passes, behind-the-scenes tours, and more.

This summer, the park will debut Georgia's one-one-a-kind single-rail family racing coaster. The coaster will run two trains on parallel dueling tracks, which will allow guests to race to the finish.

"Six Flags Over Georgia continues to elevate the guest experience and provide thrilling fun for guests of all ages" said General Manager, Greg Fuller. "In 2023, we will be introducing exciting new events and will debut Georgia’s first ever single rail coaster and only family racing coaster, providing even more opportunities for families to visit and enjoy our park."

This year will also have the park introducing "Scream Break," an after-hours event featuring haunted houses and low wait times for thrill rises. The park will also set up Low Sensory Sundays for April, which will create a less stimulating environment for children with autism.

This year will also mark the 50th birthday of The Great American Scream Machine, which will celebrate the milestone with special decorations, treats, and photo opportunities.

Six Flags Over Georgia is now hiring employees for the 2023 season. Interested applicants should visit sixflagsjobs.com for more information.