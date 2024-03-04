Six Flags Over Georgia Brawl: Did TikTokers plan violence?

A video posted to TikTok days before the free-for-all at Six Flags Over Georgia suggests some circles of kids knew there would be violence on Saturday.

"[Point of view]: you live in Atlanta and you already know what finna go down March second at Six Flags," a title on the video said, along with a laughing emoji.

Police have charged the 15-year-old boy whom they shot with aggravated assault on law enforcement, claiming he fired at them first.

The boy remains in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said detectives found a gun nearby.

A woman named Nadja Barron tells FOX 5 said she saw the posts and tried to warn Atlanta CrimeStoppers and park officials there would be trouble Saturday night.

"I called [Six Flags] and the tip line to let them know what was happening and what I had seen on social media," Barron said. "That was it. Nothing else was done."

Cobb County Police confirmed they received several tips from people who saw the message on social media, adding they were actively investigating the posts.

Crime scene investigators were back near the scene with metal detectors Monday afternoon searching for any evidence they might have missed.

A spokesperson for Six Flags declined to comment on Monday’s developments.

Barron said she felt powerless watching videos of the chaos on social media.

She wants to see something done.

"Outreach to these young youth to let them know what they’re doing is not right," she said. "This is not how you live your life. Atlanta is not about this."

Up the road from the crime scene, a church-run community center called Riverside EpiCenter is trying to reach teens.

They watched as police flooded the street in front of the center.

"We were here in our facility, and we felt safe," said Dr. Christopher Boyd, the manager of the center. "We look forward to whatever it takes to make sure safety is the first thought and the true response of this community."

Boyd said teens need a "third place" to go when they’re not at school or home. He said his goal is to make EpiCenter one of those places.