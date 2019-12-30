13-year-old recovering after receiving kidney transplant on Christmas Day

A wonderful update about a 13-year-old who was desperately in need of a kidney. Kindcaid Eaker now has that new kidney and he's out of intensive care unit and doing great.

That's according to his grandmother, who spoke with FOX 5 News on Monday at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

RELATED: 13-year-old boy receives much-needed kidney for Christmas

Kincaid was born with a genetic disorder called polycystic kidney disease and was supposed to undergo a kidney transplant in 2016.

His original donor was his mother, but she was murdered by her husband, leaving Kincaid without parents and that life-saving organ.

RELATED: Fundraiser, donor match party held for 13-year-old boy who needs new kidney

Fast forward to this holiday season, he received a call on Christmas Day that there was a donor match.

Advertisement

Kincaid's grandmother said she doesn't know where the kidney came from but her family plans to find out and connect with the donor's family to say thank you.

RELATED: 13-year-old boy, who lost both his parents, needs kidney donor