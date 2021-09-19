12-year-old girl accidentally shot by teen in East Point, police say
EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police are working to find a teen suspected of accidentally shooting and injuring a 12-year-old girl on Saturday night.
Police said East Point officers responded to a shooting in which a 12-year-old girl was reportedly shot on accident by an 18-year-old man.
Police said the girl's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and she is recovering in a hospital.
Police said investigators are currently working to identify and locate the shooter and bring any necessary charges.
