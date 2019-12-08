10-year-old Atlanta girl fighting for new heart

The family of a 10-year-old metro Atlanta girl says their daughter will die if she doesn't get a heart soon.

Anijah Dixon was born with a heart defect. Last December, she was put on the heart transplant list. In July, the 10-year-old was admitted to Children's Healthcare in Atlanta in Eggleston and has been waiting for months.

"She's been a fighter all her life and she's still willing to fight this battle," Anijah's mother Sophia Dixon said.

Right before Thanksgiving, however, her mother says doctors gave the young girl some grim news.

"The day before Thanksgiving they were given a letter unceremoniously by the administrators here that said no only is she no longer on the transplant list, but that there is nothing else they are willing to do for her," community activist Derrick Boazman said.

After she received that news, Anijah's mother says her daughter has withdrawn.

"She's very aware of what's going on with her. And the thought of her not continuing to have life, it disturbs her very badly," she said. "She doesn't like to talk about it."

The family and an attorney are now searching for a doctor to help save the young girl's life. They have found a doctor who is willing to examine her in Nashville, but it required her being readmitted to the hospital.

After a series of meetings with doctors, Anijah was readmitted to Children's Healthcare. The family's prayer is now that she is strong enough to travel to Nashville.

Community activists are also planning a meeting with hospital administrators on Monday to talk about the girl's stay at the hospital and medical care.

In a statement to FOX 5, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said that they "would never deny care to any child in need of medical attention who arrives at one of our facilities."

"However, due to privacy laws, we are unable to provide specific details regarding any patient who is currently in our care or has previously been in our care," the hospital said.