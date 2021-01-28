1 killed in Commerce double shooting, gunman on the run

article

Police in Commerce have released new details into a double shooting at a Dollar General store that left one person dead on Tuesday evening.

It happened at the Dollar General store located 45 B. Wilson Road in Commerce around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. Commerce police said officers responded to the scene after a report of a double shooting.

William "Billy" Smith and Phillip Smith, brothers, from Lula, were both found at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Both were rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where Billy Smith later died, police said.

His brother was listed in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

A motive behind the shooting was not immediately known.

The GBI released this photo of a man they are calling a suspect in a Commerce murder on Jan. 26, 2021. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Advertisement

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which was asked to assist in the case, released surveillance images of the suspect on Wednesday. Investigators described the man as a light-skinned man who is about 5-foot-10-inches tall with dark-colored hair. The suspect was wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, black shorts, tan shoes, and a black mask. Police said he fled the scene in a dark-colored smaller SUV.

Anyone with information or who might recognize the suspect in the picture is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 706-552-2309 or the Commerce Police Department at706-335-3200.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.