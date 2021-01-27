Photos of murder suspect in Commerce released by GBI

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released surveillance photos of a man investigators said is wanted in connection to a murder in Commerce on Tuesday evening.

The photo shows what appears to be a light-skinned man who is about 5-foot-10-inches tall, investigators said. Authorities believe the suspect was driving a small, dark-colored SUV.

The murder happened around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at the Dollar General at 45 B. Wilson Road. Officers were responded to the location to a report of two people shot.

Details surrounding the crime have not immediately been released.

Anyone with information or who might recognize the suspect in the picture is asked to call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 706-552-2309 or the Commerce Police Department at706-335-3200.

