1 killed, 1 injured in shooting a College Park discount mall

Police in College Park said officers are searching for the suspects in a deadly shooting at an area discount mall on Wednesday.

It happened at the Old National Village Discount Mall located at 2660 Godby Road around 5:20 p.m. College Park police said 44-year-old Xavier Turner and another man were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where Turner later died.

The second suspect, whose names has not been released, was grazed by one of the bullets. He was treated and then released from the hospital.

Police said the suspect victim told investigators the shooting started as some sort of argument and the suspect and victim have met before, but could not elaborate on their relationship.

FOX 5 News cameras spotted glass covering the sidewalk in front of the business where the shooting occurred.

Investigators hope nearby surveillance video caught the suspects on camera. Police have not yet released any images or descriptions of the suspects, but said they drove away in a black Nissan.