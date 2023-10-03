1 dead, 1 injured after shooting Tuesday morning in Cherokee County

article

One man is dead and another man is in the hospital after an incident this morning in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a person shot call on Butterworth Road in Canton at approximately 11:24 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a man who had been shot to death in the driveway. As they searched the property, they found another man who had been shot.

Deputies found a gun near the injured man and it appears he shot the man who was found in the driveway before shooting himself in the head.

The injured man was still breathing when he was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office say the victim and the suspected shooter are related. They are not releasing names at this time.