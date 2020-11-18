Week 11 Team of the Week: South Atlanta Hornets

The Hornets football program is in line for its first region championship in a history that dates to 1994.

The Hornets can clinch Region 6-Class 2A with a win on Friday against Columbia.

South Atlanta is 6-3 and has a signature 22-14 victory against then-No. 7 Pace Academy on Oct. 9 on its resume as our Week 11 Team of the Week.

Much of the Hornets' success can be attributed to the culture that head coach Brad Stephens has built since arriving in 2016. An assistant for nearly 20 years, Stephens sought to become a first-time head coach and twice was turned down before South Atlanta hired him.