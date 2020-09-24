High 5 Week 4 Recap
ATLANTA - It's the last Friday of September, and we're bidding adieu to a, well, strange summer.
It's full-blown football season and we've got the weather to match here in Georgia this week. So let's dive right in to Week 4.
Cedar Shoals vs. St. Pius X
Rome vs. Collins Hill
Centennial vs. Peachtree Ridge
Sandy Creek vs. Starr’s Mill
680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Clarke Central vs. Buford
Mays vs. Langston Hughes
Cartersville vs. Creekside
White County vs. Habersham Central
Friday Night Heights: Crisp County vs. Eagles Landing Christian Academy
Hardaway vs. Troup
Our Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week was a big one this week: The top-ranked team in 7A, the Grayson Rams, travel across the neighborhood for a game with 10th-ranked Archer.
Grayson vs. Archer
Blessed Trinity vs. Kell
Pope vs. Lassiter
Wheeler vs. Osborne
Callaway vs. Douglass