High 5 Week 4 Recap

ATLANTA - It's the last Friday of September, and we're bidding adieu to a, well, strange summer.

Cody takes a look at #high5sports social media

It's full-blown football season and we've got the weather to match here in Georgia this week. So let's dive right in to Week 4.

Cedar Shoals vs. St. Pius X

Rome vs. Collins Hill

Centennial vs. Peachtree Ridge

Sandy Creek vs. Starr’s Mill

680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Clarke Central vs. Buford

Mays vs. Langston Hughes

Cartersville vs. Creekside

White County vs. Habersham Central

Friday Night Heights: Crisp County vs. Eagles Landing Christian Academy

Hardaway vs. Troup

Our Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week was a big one this week: The top-ranked team in 7A, the Grayson Rams, travel across the neighborhood for a game with 10th-ranked Archer.

Grayson vs. Archer

Blessed Trinity vs. Kell

Pope vs. Lassiter

Wheeler vs. Osborne

Following up with our Team of the Week, Osborne, as they take on Wheeler.

Callaway vs. Douglass

