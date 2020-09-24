High 5 Week 4 Recap

It's the last Friday of September, and we're bidding adieu to a, well, strange summer.

It's full-blown football season and we've got the weather to match here in Georgia this week. So let's dive right in to Week 4.

Cedar Shoals vs. St. Pius X

Rome vs. Collins Hill

Centennial vs. Peachtree Ridge

Sandy Creek vs. Starr’s Mill

680 THE FAN Call of the Week: Clarke Central vs. Buford

Mays vs. Langston Hughes

Cartersville vs. Creekside

White County vs. Habersham Central

Friday Night Heights: Crisp County vs. Eagles Landing Christian Academy

Hardaway vs. Troup

Our Atlanta Falcons/High 5 Sports Game of the Week was a big one this week: The top-ranked team in 7A, the Grayson Rams, travel across the neighborhood for a game with 10th-ranked Archer.

Grayson vs. Archer

Blessed Trinity vs. Kell

Pope vs. Lassiter

Wheeler vs. Osborne

Callaway vs. Douglass