Week 4 Game of the Week Preview: Grayson vs. Archer

The top-ranked team in 7A, the Grayson Rams, travel across the neighborhood for a game with 10th-ranked Archer.

The Tigers are very young, and they’ve dropped their first two games, while the Rams have blown out their two opponents, including our former Team of the Week Collins Hill.

This game is always one of the best matchups in Gwinnett County. Head coach Andy Dyer started the Archer football program back in 2010, and a decade later his teams are annual playoff favorites.

Adam Carter is in his second year with Grayson, and he’s trying to coach the school to their third state championship. Grayson won titles in 2011 and 2016.

Wide receiver Daejon Reynolds and running back Phil Mafah are top 50 prospects in the state and are two reasons why the Rams are expected to beat Archer this week. Rams defensive end Noah Collins has committed to play for Georgia Tech.