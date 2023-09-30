High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Seven

Now that it is officially fall, the football season is in full swing.

For high school football in Georgia that means that region play is beginning.

This when teams find out who is the best and set their sights on the playoffs, despite it being months away.

Here's what is on the big show this week:

Sequoyah vs River Ridge

Creekview Vs Etowah

Roswell vs Blessed Trinity - Call of the Week

Alpharetta vs Sprayberry

Fellowship vs Rabun County

Lovejoy vs Woodward

Sandy Creek vs Harris County

Mundy's Mill vs Jonesboro

Cartersville vs Calhoun

Newton vs Grayson

Parkview vs South Gwinnett

Peach County vs Carver-Atlanta

Mays Vs Creekside - Game of the Week

Decatur vs Tucker

Pace Academy vs Hampton

Marist vs Dunwoody

St Pius vs North Atlanta

Westminster vs Holy Innocents

