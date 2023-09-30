High 5 Sports 2023 - Week Seven
ATLANTA - Now that it is officially fall, the football season is in full swing.
For high school football in Georgia that means that region play is beginning.
This when teams find out who is the best and set their sights on the playoffs, despite it being months away.
Here's what is on the big show this week:
- Sequoyah vs River Ridge
- Creekview Vs Etowah
- Roswell vs Blessed Trinity - Call of the Week
- Alpharetta vs Sprayberry
- Fellowship vs Rabun County
- Lovejoy vs Woodward
- Sandy Creek vs Harris County
- Mundy's Mill vs Jonesboro
- Cartersville vs Calhoun
- Newton vs Grayson
- Parkview vs South Gwinnett
- Peach County vs Carver-Atlanta
- Mays Vs Creekside - Game of the Week
- Decatur vs Tucker
- Pace Academy vs Hampton
- Marist vs Dunwoody
- St Pius vs North Atlanta
- Westminster vs Holy Innocents
