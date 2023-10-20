High 5 Sports 2023 - Week 10

A gorgeous Friday night under the lights. Hard to believe there are just three more weeks left in the regular season until playoffs! Now despite that fact for many of these teams the season is far from over.

The High 5 Sports team caught some of the best from around north Georgia.

Here’s the lineup:

Tri-Cities @ Mays

Sandy Creek @ Cedar Grove

Buford @ Dacula

Westlake @ Carrollton - Call of the WeeK

Central Gwinnett @ Mountain View

Cass @ Hiram

Wheeler @ Osborne

Union Grove @ Ola

Hampton @ McDonough

Langston Hughes @ Newnan - Game of the Week

Greater Atlanta Christian @ Kell

Roswell @ Sprayberry

Woodward Academy @ Jonesboro

Alcovy @ Forest Park

Commerce @ Elbert

White County @ Lumpkin County

Parkview @ Brookwood

Mill Creek @ Collins Hill

