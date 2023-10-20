High 5 Sports 2023 - Week 10
ATLANTA - A gorgeous Friday night under the lights. Hard to believe there are just three more weeks left in the regular season until playoffs! Now despite that fact for many of these teams the season is far from over.
The High 5 Sports team caught some of the best from around north Georgia.
Here’s the lineup:
Tri-Cities @ Mays
Sandy Creek @ Cedar Grove
Buford @ Dacula
Westlake @ Carrollton - Call of the WeeK
Central Gwinnett @ Mountain View
Cass @ Hiram
Wheeler @ Osborne
Union Grove @ Ola
Hampton @ McDonough
Langston Hughes @ Newnan - Game of the Week
Greater Atlanta Christian @ Kell
Roswell @ Sprayberry
Woodward Academy @ Jonesboro
Alcovy @ Forest Park
Commerce @ Elbert
White County @ Lumpkin County
Parkview @ Brookwood
Mill Creek @ Collins Hill
