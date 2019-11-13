Good Day Atlanta viewer information November 13, 2019

Cirque du Soleil show puts the "VOLTA" in “high voltage”:

Great stories always feature a hero on a journey — from a girl named Dorothy on a yellow brick road to a boy wizard making his way through magic school. Now, audiences in Georgia have the chance to meet a new hero and follow along on his vibrant adventure toward finding and accepting himself.

Cirque du Soleil’s "VOLTA" is playing out under the Big Top at Atlantic Station for an extended, three-month run, with performances continuing through Jan. 5. Centering on a game show contestant named Waz, "VOLTA" uses the hallmarks of Cirque du Soleil — cinematic music, colorful costumes, and awe-inspiring acts — to trace Waz’s journey, which begins as a quest for fame and fortune but ends as something else entirely. Those awe-inspiring acts include shape diving (during which performers literally dive through shapes), rope skipping (which we can guarantee is more complex than what you used to do on the sidewalk), and five BMX riders performing in a full BMX park completely constructed under the Big Top.

"VOLTA" is the 41st original production from Cirque du Soleil, the world-famous performance troupe which has performed for nearly 200 million audience members since 1984. Regular admission tickets for VOLTA start at $49, and are available for purchase online. For more information on the show or to purchase tickets, click here.

We’ve covered several previous Cirque du Soleil shows here on Good Day Atlanta, including the popular arena tour of Corteo just last year — during which FOX 5's Paul Milliken attempted to learn how to use a diabolo. So did we pick up any new skills while hanging out behind-the-scenes at VOLTA this morning? Click the video player to find out!

Casting Call with Greg Clarkson:

Find out how you can be an extra in a movie or TV show filming in Atlanta. Local radio personality and anchor Greg Clarkson stops by with a list of the latest extra jobs in Atlanta.

For more information on this week's listings click here.

"Dish Nation" host HeadKrack on Good Day Atlanta:

Local radio personality and host of "Dish Nation" HeadKrack stops by Good Day Atlanta to dish on the latest celebrity news with Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady. For more information on "Dish Nation" click here.