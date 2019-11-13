Casting Call: November 13, 2019

article

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.

Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."

Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View)

Stats (Height, Weight, etc.)

Contact info

Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you. The one thing we can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not. Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.

Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you. Just keep resubmitting yourself. If you're right for a part - believe us - they'll call you.

If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Hylton Casting

“Marrying Millions” (Lifetime DocuSeries)

We’re Casting the following African American Singles & Couples in the Atlanta Area.

* African American Woman who is “Single”/ “A Millionaire” / “Looking for love”

* African American Couple who come from Two Different “Financial Brackets”

* R U a Single Millionaire Looking for Love?

* R U in a New Relationship w/someone who makes a lot more or less money than you?

* Is your significant other in a different social class than you — and nervous your family won’t approve of your relationship?

If you feel you fit any of the above scenarios, we want to hear from you. www.hyltoncasting.com/MMATLANTA

Casting TaylorMade

“Thunder Force” (Netflix)

(Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer)

* Males & Females of All Ethnicities from the “LGBTQ” community 18yrs – Older

* Submit: 2 pics…Headshot & Full body wearing Business/Casual Attire.

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Shoot Date: TBA

* Please visit our website for more info and to submit: CastingTaylorMade.net

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(CALLING ALL MILITARY VETERANS & ACTIVE SERVICE)

* Seeking: Males of All Ethnicities with “Military Experience” 18 – 50yrs

* Must have Active Experience & Willing to Receive a Military Haircut ($10.00 Bump)

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($44.00 Bump)

* Shoots: Dec. 5th & 6th (Overnight Shoot – Must Work Both Days)

* Put “ON MILITARY” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(1950’s PERIOD PIECE)

* Seeking: Asian Males to portray “Military Soldiers” 18 – 30yrs

* Please list your Asian descent in the body of your email submission.

* Must Be Willing to Receive a Military Haircut ($10.00 Bump)

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($87.00 Bump) – Gas Bump ($25.00)

* Shoots: Dec. 5th & 6th (Overnight Shoot – Must Work Both Days)

* Put “ON ASIAN” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(STAYING IN A HOTEL)

* Seeking: Asian Males & Females to portray “Hotel Guest” 18 – 70yrs

* Please list your Asian descent in the body of your email submission.

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($87.00 Bump) – Gas Bump ($25.00)

* Shoots: Dec. 9th

* Put “HOTEL ASIAN” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Lovecraft Country” (TV) extras@roselockecasting.com

(JANUARY HOTEL STAY)

* Seeking: Asian Males & Females to portray “Hotel Guest” 18 – 70yrs

* IMPORTANT INFO:

We don’t have schedule yet but are looking to those interested so we can add to the list & check availability. You will not work all days (most likely one or two).

* Submit: 3 pics…Headshot, Waist Up, Full body & Recent dated selfie

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Fitting: TBA ($87.00 Bump) – Gas Bump ($25.00)

* Shoots: January 6th – 24th

* Put “JAN ASIAN” in subject line

BACA Casting

“Black Lightning” (TV) Blacklightningextras@gmail.com

(MILITARY TYPES)

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities portray “Military” for multiple scenes 18yrs & Older

* SUBMIT 3 Current Photos (Headshot, Waist up, Full body), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact Info

* Shoots Date: TBA

* Put “MILITARY” in subject line.

Hylton Casting

“Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court”

* Apply now to be a PAID Studio Audience Member for this Daytime Court TV Show

* Taping Now in Atlanta (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* More info & how to submit, please visit: www.Hyltoncasting.com/audience/

Tammy Smith Casting

“EL DORADO” (WT for Suicide Squad 2) Projects2@TSCasting.com

(FEATURED ROLE – Pays More $$$)

* Men & Women w/ACTING Exp. to portray “Patients” in a pivotal scene! 22 – 55yrs

* MEN – should have short hair or bald…along w/clean shaven

* ALL ETHNICITIES – but you MUST have DARK HAIR (Black or Brown)

* 1 person will be selected as a LAB ASSISTANT of a Key Character

* Submit: 3 Current photos wearing the appropriate attire (Headshot, Waist Up, Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* Shoots: Tues. 11/26, Thurs. 12/5 and/or Mon. 12/9 (Must have open availability)

* Put “LAB ACTOR” in subject line

Casting All Talent

“Legacies” (CW) Signup.castingalltalent.com

* Male & Females of All Ethnicities (18 – 22yrs) to portray Vampires, Witches, Werewolves

* Submit 3 pics (head, full body & Recent dated selfie), Age, Ht, Wt, Contact info

* Shoots: TBA (in Conyers)

* Put “SUPERNATURAL” in subject line.

Destination Casting

“Multiple Upcoming Projects” extras@destinationcasting.com

(FRESH FACES)

* Males & Females of All Shapes & Ethnicities for “Multiple Scenes” 18yrs & Older

* Submit: 2 Current photos wearing Casual Attire (Headshot & Full body)

* Also Include: Name / Age / Height / Weight / Current Location / Contact Info

* No filters / No other people / No Selfies in the mirror where we see your phone.

* Put “FRESH (Male or Female) FACE” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 4:00pm & 6:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Behind The Camera: “Industry Jobs, Classes & more ”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* You’ll See: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs) & Upcoming Classes & Workshops

“ OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number from the GDOL

www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login