Georgia ER nurse battles back from paralyzing injury with goal of stem cell therapy

The Brief A celebratory birthday trip resulted in a catastrophic spinal cord injury after diving into a shallow sandbar. Bullard is prioritizing stem cell therapy research to regain critical hand function and sensory motor independence. As a nurse, Bullard uses her medical background to document her progress and inspire others facing paralysis.



Five months after a traumatic injury changed her life, Villa Rica emergency room nurse Katie Bullard is looking toward the future with a new goal: stem cell therapy.

‘ I drove straight off the boat’

What we know:

Bullard was celebrating her 28th birthday in the Dominican Republic last year when a split-second decision led to her breaking her neck and suffering from a spinal cord injury.

"I had forgotten we were on a sandbar and I drove straight off the boat into the water," Bullard said. "Three feet of water and I broke my neck in multiple places."

The injury left Bullard paralyzed, but a GoFundMe organized by friends allowed her to return to Atlanta via a medical transport plane. After undergoing surgery, she began a grueling recovery process that included months of physical and occupational therapy at the Shepherd Center. She is scheduled to return to the facility next week to begin outpatient treatment.

‘I couldn’t move at all’

What they're saying:

For Bullard, the reality of life as a paraplegic involves challenges that many people do not see.

"People think, you know, it’s just I can’t move my legs, I can’t move my arms," Bullard said. "It’s a whole lot more than that. It’s emotional, it’s the physical and mental aspect."

Though her career at Tanner Medical Center as an emergency room nurse is currently on pause, Bullard’s background as a nurse gives her a unique perspective on her own progress. While she initially had no movement, she has begun to see small signs of improvement.

​"Originally, I couldn’t move at all, and now I can move my arms up, and it’s hard," Bullard said. "My triceps, we think, are starting to fire, which could help."

​While doctors believe intense traditional therapy is vital, Bullard is now advocating for stem cell therapy. She has been researching clinical trials at the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic. In the United States, such treatments are typically only available through the FDA or FDA-approved clinical trials, though they are available more broadly in other countries.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Villa Rica emergency room nurse Katie Bullard is on a long road to recovery after a diving accident in the Dominican Republic during her 28th birthday last year. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

‘Hopefully encourage others’

What's next:

​Bullard is currently raising money to pursue the treatment, noting that even the smallest improvement would be a victory.

"Anything that gives me one percent chance of gaining more motor function or sensation is definitely worth it to me," Bullard said. "On the outside, people may think, 'Oh man, what it would like to walk again.' For me, if I could use my hands, that would be life changing."

​Throughout the journey, Bullard said the support from her friends, family, and the community has been overwhelming. She remains hopeful that her story will serve as an inspiration to others facing similar battles.

"My hope with this whole journey, stem cell or therapy, is to gain more motor function and sensation and hopefully encourage others with spinal cord injuries," Bullard said. "It’s a lot. Every second of every day is a lot for not only me but everyone that takes care of me."

What you can do:

If you would like to help, you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-next-step-towards-greater-independence-stem-cell-therapy.