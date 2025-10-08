Villa Rica ER nurse hurt in Dominican Republic diving accident

The Brief ER nurse Katie Bullard broke multiple vertebrae during a 28th birthday trip to the Dominican Republic. She underwent surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital and will continue rehabilitation at the Shepherd Center. A GoFundMe has been launched to cover the $50,000 cost of her medical flight back to Atlanta.



A birthday trip to the Dominican Republic turned tragic for a metro Atlanta nurse who now faces a long road to recovery.

What we know:

Katie Bullard, an emergency room nurse at Tanner Medical Center in Villa Rica, was celebrating her 28th birthday when she dove off a boat and broke several vertebrae, according to friends and family.

After being flown back to Atlanta for treatment, Bullard underwent surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital on Wednesday and remains in the intensive care unit. Her family said she has been accepted to the Shepherd Center, where she will begin rehabilitation.

What they're saying:

"The only thing Katie has personally asked for is prayers," said Kaley Astin, a longtime friend. "She’s a strong girl and she’s going to fight this with everything."

Friends and co-workers say Bullard’s compassion as a nurse has touched countless lives.

"She loves her job so much. She’s saved so many lives in our community in Villa Rica," said fellow nurse and travel companion Emalee Henry. "She’s one of the best ER nurses in our hospital."

What you can do:

Henry created a GoFundMe page to help cover the $50,000 cost of the medical flight from the Dominican Republic to Atlanta. The fundraiser can be found at https://gofund.me/3fcac6f2a.

What's next:

The Villa Rica community continues to rally around Bullard and her family as she begins her recovery journey.