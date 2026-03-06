Southwest Flight 2094 Diverted to Atlanta due to security threat; passenger detained

The Brief Southwest Airlines Flight 2094, traveling from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale, was forced to land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Friday night. Initial reports and a police call sheet indicate a potential security threat leading to the diversion. Southwest Airlines confirmed a passenger "in question" was removed from the aircraft by Atlanta police upon landing.



Southwest flight diverts to Atlanta

What we know:

Southwest Airlines Flight 2094 landed safely in Atlanta at approximately 9:06 p.m. after diverting from its original path to Florida. According to a statement from Southwest Airlines, the aircraft was diverted to respond to a "possible security matter."

The airline confirmed that a specific passenger was removed from the flight by the Atlanta Police Department.

What they're saying:

Southwest Airlines emphasized their commitment to safety following the disruption.

"Southwest Airlines Flight 2094 landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) Friday evening after diverting to respond to a possible security matter," a Southwest spokesperson said. "We appreciate the professionalism of our Flight Crew and apologize to our Customers for the delay. Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of its Customers and Employees."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly what the "passenger in question" did or said to trigger the security response.

Officials have not confirmed if any dangerous items were actually found on the aircraft.

Additionally, the current status of the detained passenger and whether they face charges has not yet been released by the Atlanta Police Department.