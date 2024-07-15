Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 15, 2024

ATLANTA - Here are today's featured guests and segments:
Off Leash Dog Park opens in Alpharetta
The idea of Off Leash was to create an oasis in the center of Downtown Alpharetta that features a large outdoor and indoor space for dogs and their owners to stretch out their legs and burn off a little energy
Liftetime movie addresses missing Black girls
In the new movie 'Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing,' a college counselor raises a red flag when a college student mysteriously stops showing up for her classes. Naturi Naughton Lewis stars in the Lifetime movie and she talked with Joanne Feldman about filming at Morehouse and why address the topic was so important.
Atlanta chef competing on 'BBQ Brawl'
The 'steaks' are higher than ever before when Food Network's 'BBQ Brawl' returns to Texas for its fifth season. Chef Erica Barrett is representing Atlanta on the show, and she stopped by Good Day to talk about her experience and whip up a delicious Texas BBQ Shrimp.
Remembering Shannen Doherty, Richard Simmons
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of actress Shannen Doherty and popular fitness guru Richard Simmons after their deaths over the weekend. Entertainment contributor Kierra M talks with Joanna Feldman about both entertainment icons.
Meet Dallas and Copper: Our Pets of the Day
Dallas has an exuberant personality and loves the limelight almost as much as she loves humans. Copper is playful, friendly, and knows how to pose for the camera.
Pets of the Day: Meet Dallas Cooper