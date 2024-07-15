Good Day Atlanta viewer information: July 15, 2024

Here are today's featured guests and segments:

Off The Leash dog park: A new, luxury dog park has opened in Alpharetta and Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken stopped by to check it out. Off The Leash isn't just for dogs though. There is also a restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining and a bar. READ FULL STORY.

Naturi Naughton Lewis: Naturi Naughton Lewis is starring in a new Lifetime movie titled "Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing." She talks to Good Day Atlanta's Joanne Feldman about filming at Morehouse College and why the topic is so important.

Chef Erica Barrett: Chef Erica Barrett is competing in Food Network's "BBQ Brawl" during its 5th season. She stopped by the Good Day Kitchen to talk about her experience and show off her delicious Texas BBQ Shrimp.

Kierra M: Entertainment contributor Kierra M talks with Joanne Feldman about the latest entertainment headlines, including the deaths of Shannen Doherty and Richard Simmons over the weekend.

Pets of the Day: Meet Dallas Cooper