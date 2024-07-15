Letting the dogs out Alpharetta’s Off Leash Dog Park

We’re big fans of dogs here at Good Day Atlanta — after all, we just celebrated the graduation of Mae, our future service dog from Canine Assistants. So, when we heard about a new off-leash dog park that features indoor and outdoor space — not to mention food and cocktails — we "hightailed" it up to Alpharetta for a few hours of playing with puppies!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a first look at Alpharetta’s Off Leash Dog Park, which officially opens to the public (both two- and four-legged!) today. Its founders say the idea of Off Leash is to create an oasis in the center of Downtown Alpharetta, featuring a large outdoor and indoor space for dogs and their owners to stretch out their legs and burn off a little energy. And — to replenish those calories, of course — Off Leash also features a dog-friendly outdoor dining patio and a human-only indoor restaurant and bar.

Day passes and memberships are available for those bringing their pups to play — but anyone can pop in for a bite to eat or a drink at the bar. Menu highlights include avocado toast and a chicken biscuit for breakfast, and an assortment of tacos and flatbreads for lunch or dinner.

Off Leash Dog Park is located at 142 South Main Street in Alpharetta, and regular business hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information on day passes and membership and to look over the menu, click here. There’s also a Decatur location (at 240 East Trinity Place) in the works, with a planned opening later this year.

So … food, drinks, and dogs? Yes, please! Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Off Leash Dog Park in Alpharetta!