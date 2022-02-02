Douglasville artist transforms yard into tribute to Chinese New Year

It's officially the year of the Tiger and a Chinese artist living in Douglasville, Georgia, has transformed her front yard into an incredible work of art to mark the occasion.

People around the globe are celebrating Lunar New Year, but due to COVID-19 and the pandemic once again those celebrations are looking a little different.

Right here in Georgia, Chinese artist Hong Ren has come up with a new and creative way to mark the occasion and her latest piece is the perfect subject for SKY FOX Drone.

Chinese artists Hong Ren has been looking for a new creative outlet, in the days leading up to Chinese New Year, she longed to be with friends and family in China who she hasn't seen since 2019. Due to current travel restrictions, that's probably not going to change anytime soon so she came up with a new plan.

"2022 is the year of the tiger," Hong Ren said. "So I think maybe I can write something in the front yard. So I think for just a few minutes and I told my husband can I do that? He always says yes."

"She brought me a piece of paper with a symbol on it and said can I put this in the front yard?" husband John Downes said. "And I went, sure. Now what I thought the question was can I put this sign in the front yard and what she meant as an artist was I would like to make this symbol in our front yard. I then realized okay, I'm in for an adventure."

A big adventure. Hong Ren traded in her pencils and paintbrush for a lawnmower, a tractor and a much larger canvas.

"Height is 180 feet, Wide is 100 feet," she said.

A Chinese symbol for Tiger that Hong Ren says took two and a half days to complete and she only had one shot. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

We launched SKY FOX Drone so you can truly appreciate the size and scale of this incredible piece of landscape art. A Chinese symbol for Tiger that Hong Ren says took two-and-a-half days to complete, and she only had one shot.

"That's not like a painting on paper, if we're wrong we can use the eraser to clean and fix them but if you cut the grass, the grass doesn’t grow back immediately. So I'm very worried — don’t touch — I’m going to do that," she said.

Downes was inspired watching his wife work so hard on this project.

"It's just such a different feeling when you see a person doing what they love to do when it's something like art, because she was completely involved in that process as if the whole front yard was a canvas," Downes said.

And as for Hong Ren she says she's just getting started.

"I always think how to keep going to continue my art," she said. "I can do more in this way. I have two ways to do that way as painting on the paper another way painting on the grass."

