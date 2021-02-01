Atlantic Station celebrates Chinese New Year

If you’ve stopped by Atlantic Station over the past week, you’ve no doubt noticed the abundance of red lanterns and maybe even caught a surprise visit from a 90-foot-long dragon! It’s all part of the development’s Chinese New Year celebration, which continues through the end of February.

We spent the morning at Atlantic Station, getting a look at how the restaurant, retail, and residential development is marking the start of the Year of the Ox.

Chinese New Year is often called the most important celebration in China and marks the beginning of the new year on the traditional lunar calendar. This year, Chinese New Year falls on Friday, Feb. 12, and China's public holiday will be held starting Feb. 11 and continuing through Feb. 17.

Meanwhile, at Atlantic Station, the celebration began Jan. 18 and will continue through Feb. 28, presenting an homage to China’s famed Lantern Festival and several iconic images from the annual celebration. Designed by artist John Carter, visitors will see the property’s massive dragon — decorated with 25,000 lights — pop out once every minute in the plaza near Atlantic Green, and a programmed red lantern show will happen at the start of each hour from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly. While these events are completely outdoors, Atlantic Station management is strongly encouraging and has installed hand sanitizing stations throughout the property.

For more information on activities happening at Atlantic Station, click over to the development's website here. And click on the video player in this article to get a sneak peek at the Chinese New Year celebrations happening there!

