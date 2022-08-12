CRU Food and Wine Bar's Napa Burger is a sight to behold

Bringing people together one burger at a time, that is a big part of the #BurgersWithBuck mission. Case in point, this week’s stop at CRU Food & Wine Bar in the Battery Atlanta next to Truist Park.

Not only were we pleased with the Napa Burger complete with Humboldt fog, caramelized onions, and fig jam, but we couldn’t have been more pleased with the newest member of Team BWB that joined us, FOX 5 Atlanta anchor Christine Sperow. Seriously, we have worked at the same company for more than two years and due to our very different schedules, our paths have rarely crossed. Now after spending a little time together for a promo shoot and of course the breaking of bread, we are now Burger Buddies, or perhaps even Burger Besties for life. Thanks Christine!

And we hope you enjoy a great burger with someone special this weekend!

For more information about CRU Food & Wine Bar including their locations, menu, and hours of operation, go to their website. And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on Good Day Atlanta, tell me about on Twitter, and don’t forget to use #BurgersWithBuck or #BWB.