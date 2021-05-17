AT&T announces major merger

A major media merger could shape the types of content on some popular streaming services.

AT&T will combine its massive media operations that include CNN, HBO, TNT and TBS in a $43 billion deal with Discovery, the owner of lifestyle networks including the Food Network and HGTV.

It is a major directional shift for AT&T which squared off with the Justice Department less than three years ago in an antitrust fight when it wanted to acquire Time Warner Inc. That was a fight that AT&T won.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

