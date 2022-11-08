Tracking Nicole: With warnings issued for Coastal Georgia, here's what metro Atlanta can expect

Tropical Storm Nicole is gaining intensity just off the eastern coast of Florida. The FOX 5 Storm Team say it could become a hurricane before its projected landfall early Thursday morning. The storm is then expected to then make a sharp right turn, setting its sights on Georgia.

Coastal Georgia is under a Tropical Storm Warning south of Altamaha Sound with a Tropical Storm Watch posted for points north along the coast.

After landfall, Nicole is expected to move up the spine of Florida into Georgia and weaken.

Rain will start falling in southeast Georgia by Thursday morning. Between one and four inches of rain are possible.

Closer to metro Atlanta, expect winds to pick up and become gusty.

The biggest chance of rain around Atlanta is overnight Thursday evening to Friday morning.

Rain is expected to hit Georgia from the coast by Thursday morning, and move through the metro Atlanta area by Friday.

Once the storm passes, expect cooler and dryer air to move in.

On Saturday, cold temperatures from lows in the 30s to the highs in the 50s are expected to set in and stay with us for at least a week. The FOX 5 Storm Team says Georgians could feel their first major freeze of the year during this time.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter

Nicole to impact Georgians traveling to Florida

Nicole is expected to close Orlando International and Orlando Sanford International airports starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

This will impact about two dozen flights daily from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines will be waiving fees and fare difference for flights to and from cities impacted by Nicole if the flights are booked by Nov. 16.

Southwest will be offering a similar waiver.

Check with each airline for the airports being impacted by the storm.

Travelers will want to check the status of flights to Florida through Friday before arriving at the airport.