Winds from Zeta cause trees to fall, damage homes

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Tree falls on Cartersville home

Tropical Storm Zeta impacts north Georgia with strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Over 1 million Georgians were left without power as Tropical Storm Zeta moved across the state Thursday.

Zeta swept through metro Atlanta and north Georgia in the early morning hours, bringing damaging winds and heavy rainfall, causing trees to fall on interstates and major roads throughout the area. 

Downed trees in Carroll County

No injuries were reported after a tree fell on a Carroll County home as strong winds from Zeta moved through the area.

Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. Eastern near Cocodrie, Louisiana as a powerful Catagory 2 storm, according to Hurricane Hunter aircraft Wednesday afternoon.