Winds from Zeta cause trees to fall, damage homes

Over 1 million Georgians were left without power as Tropical Storm Zeta moved across the state Thursday.

Zeta swept through metro Atlanta and north Georgia in the early morning hours, bringing damaging winds and heavy rainfall, causing trees to fall on interstates and major roads throughout the area.

Hurricane Zeta made landfall Wednesday evening around 5 p.m. Eastern near Cocodrie, Louisiana as a powerful Catagory 2 storm, according to Hurricane Hunter aircraft Wednesday afternoon.