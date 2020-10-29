1 dead after tree falls on Cherokee County home

One person died after a tree fell on their mobile home Thursday morning in Cherokee County, officials say.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the victim was inside the home located at the Eastgate community on Bells Ferry Road.

Tropical Storm Zeta brought strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall throughout parts of Georgia early Thursday morning. The wind and rain resulted in downed trees on homes, interstates, and major roadways.

SEE ALSO: Tropical Storm Warning: Zeta causing widespread wind damage across North Georgia

Authorities tell FOX 5's Brooke Zauner that the victim is an adult male. A total of three people were in the home during the time the tree fell.

Advertisement

The tree fell on the corner of the home.

The victim's identity was not immediately made available. FOX 5 News crews are on the scene gathering more details.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

-----