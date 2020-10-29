1 dead after tree falls on Cherokee County home

Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Hart County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Cleburne County, Randolph County, Clay County
8
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Clay County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 1:15 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until THU 4:00 PM EDT, Madison County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Elbert County
Tropical Weather Statement
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County
Breaking News

1 dead after tree falls on Cherokee County home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Cherokee County
FOX 5 Atlanta

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - One person died after a tree fell on their mobile home Thursday morning in Cherokee County, officials say.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, the victim was inside the home located at the Eastgate community on Bells Ferry Road.

Tropical Storm Zeta brought strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall throughout parts of Georgia early Thursday morning. The wind and rain resulted in downed trees on homes, interstates, and major roadways.

SEE ALSO: Tropical Storm Warning: Zeta causing widespread wind damage across North Georgia

Authorities tell FOX 5's Brooke Zauner that the victim is an adult male. A total of three people were in the home during the time the tree fell. 

The tree fell on the corner of the home.

The victim's identity was not immediately made available. FOX 5 News crews are on the scene gathering more details.

