Stormy weather pattern expected beginning Monday

article

Showers and thunderstorms will be plentiful Monday through Wednesday as a slow-moving upper-level disturbance moves across the southeast.

Severe weather is possible as well especially on Tuesday when a level 2 or slight risk for severe storms has been.

Monday's threat is only a level 1. The main threat both days will be damaging winds to 60 mph, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

The showers and thunderstorms will come in waves with the strongest storms coming during the daylight hours both Monday and Tuesday.

Advertisement

Along with the threat of severe weather, heavy rain will be of concern as well. Some locations could see up to 2"-3" of rain through Tuesday night.

Another round of showers Wednesday could push those totals even higher.

Once Thursday arrives the skies will clear and we are looking at a beautiful end to the week and weekend.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.