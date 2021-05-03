Trees down, debris strewn in South Fulton after storm

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from MON 3:23 PM EDT until MON 9:00 PM EDT, Carroll County, Clarke County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Oconee County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Clarke County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 8:15 PM EDT, Carroll County, Clayton County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Polk County, Paulding County, Haralson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:42 PM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:12 PM EDT until THU 4:24 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
from MON 5:40 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 6:15 PM EDT, Bartow County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County
Significant Weather Advisory
until MON 5:30 PM CDT, Cleburne County

Trees down, debris strewn in South Fulton after storm

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Strong wind tear through South Fulton warehouse

The roof of a South Fulton warehouse was ripped off by strong winds on Monday.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Parts of Atlanta and Fulton County are reporting damage from Monday morning's violent storm southwest of Atlanta

Georgia Power said approximately 7,500 customers were impacted by the storms, mostly in metro Atlanta. 

Areas of Fulton County reported damage from high winds.

Severe weather brought down trees and significant debris was visible in South Fulton off Westgate Parkway. Debris was disrupting traffic on Monday at around noon.

Workers at a nearby building told FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob Dirienzo they had barely any time to get to shelter after getting a warning about the dangerous weather.

They took cover and emerged minutes later to find chaos outside. 

They said they heard a lot of rumbling, saw trees bending and witnessed heavy downpours. 

Storm damage near PepsiCo facility (1 of 2)

Severe storms on May 3, 2021 brought trees down and flooded roadways in various parts of Atlanta. Near the PepsiCo facility, debris could be seen scattered throughout the area.

Storm damage near Pepsico Facility (2 of 2)

Severe storms on May 3, 2021 brought trees down and flooded roadways in various parts of Atlanta. Near the PepsiCo facility, debris could be seen scattered throughout the area.

There were trees down, damaged cars and some flooding in streets near PepsiCo on Fulton Industrial Boulevard. 

An air conditioning unit was ripped off the roof of the building.

There was some damage to the interior of the building.

FOX 5 Atlanta surveyed the damage in residential areas of South Fulton.

Traffic in north Fulton County stopped as heavy downpours wreaked havoc on the roads. The storm caused flooding on Georgia Highway 400 near I-285. 

Flooding on Georgia 400 SB after severe storms

Standing water on Georgia 400 at Interstate 285 caused a traffic backup after a massive storm system passed through the area Monday morning.

Atlanta Public Schools reported its students and staff sheltered in place until 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms shared photos of fallen trees near her home.

A Tornado Warning in Fulton and DeKalb counties expired at 11:15 a.m. on Monday.

It preceded a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County and Gwinnett County, which expired at 12:30 p.m.

