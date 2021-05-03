Trees down, debris strewn in South Fulton after storm

Parts of Atlanta and Fulton County are reporting damage from Monday morning's violent storm southwest of Atlanta.

Georgia Power said approximately 7,500 customers were impacted by the storms, mostly in metro Atlanta.

Areas of Fulton County reported damage from high winds.

Severe weather brought down trees and significant debris was visible in South Fulton off Westgate Parkway. Debris was disrupting traffic on Monday at around noon.

Workers at a nearby building told FOX 5 Atlanta's Rob Dirienzo they had barely any time to get to shelter after getting a warning about the dangerous weather.

They took cover and emerged minutes later to find chaos outside.

Advertisement

They said they heard a lot of rumbling, saw trees bending and witnessed heavy downpours.

There were trees down, damaged cars and some flooding in streets near PepsiCo on Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

An air conditioning unit was ripped off the roof of the building.

There was some damage to the interior of the building.

FOX 5 Atlanta surveyed the damage in residential areas of South Fulton.

Traffic in north Fulton County stopped as heavy downpours wreaked havoc on the roads. The storm caused flooding on Georgia Highway 400 near I-285.

Atlanta Public Schools reported its students and staff sheltered in place until 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms shared photos of fallen trees near her home.

A Tornado Warning in Fulton and DeKalb counties expired at 11:15 a.m. on Monday.

It preceded a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County and Gwinnett County, which expired at 12:30 p.m.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.