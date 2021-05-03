Expand / Collapse search
Douglasville restaurant owner killed by falling tree during storm

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Douglasville
FOX 5 Atlanta

Tree falls on car, kills driver, officials say

The high winds and rains are being blamed for taking down a tree, killing the owner of a prominent restaurant owner in Douglasville.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - A driver was killed by a falling tree that crushed his car in Douglasville during Monday morning's violent storm.

Officials have not officially released the name of the victim.

Firefighters received a call of an occupant trapped at approximately 10:36 a.m. on Campbellton Street between Woodrow Avenue and Spring Street in Douglasville.

MORE: Deadly storm causes damage in Douglas, Fulton counties

"When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the driver was trapped inside the vehicle with power lines and a tree on the vehicle."  Douglas County Communications Director Rick Martin said. "Firefighters had to extricate the driver who we are only identifying as a male at this time until next of kin are notified."

FOX 5 Atlanta's Doug Evans learned the victim is the owner of a Douglasville barbecue restaurant. The restaurant announced on social media on Wednesday it was closing early. 

Crews were still trying to uncover the car that was covered by power lines and a tree late Monday afternoon. 

People familiar with the victim said he was heading to work when the tragedy occurred. 

One homeowner on Orchard Road in Douglasville — about a 15-minute drive from downtown Douglasville — reported their pet was killed during the storm.

The National Weather Service is surveying the areas hard-hit by the storm to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds

