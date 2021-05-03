Douglasville restaurant owner killed by falling tree during storm

A driver was killed by a falling tree that crushed his car in Douglasville during Monday morning's violent storm.

Officials have not officially released the name of the victim.

Firefighters received a call of an occupant trapped at approximately 10:36 a.m. on Campbellton Street between Woodrow Avenue and Spring Street in Douglasville.

MORE: Deadly storm causes damage in Douglas, Fulton counties

"When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the driver was trapped inside the vehicle with power lines and a tree on the vehicle." Douglas County Communications Director Rick Martin said. "Firefighters had to extricate the driver who we are only identifying as a male at this time until next of kin are notified."

FOX 5 Atlanta's Doug Evans learned the victim is the owner of a Douglasville barbecue restaurant. The restaurant announced on social media on Wednesday it was closing early.

Advertisement

Crews were still trying to uncover the car that was covered by power lines and a tree late Monday afternoon.

People familiar with the victim said he was heading to work when the tragedy occurred.

One homeowner on Orchard Road in Douglasville — about a 15-minute drive from downtown Douglasville — reported their pet was killed during the storm.

The National Weather Service is surveying the areas hard-hit by the storm to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.