Snow expected in North Georgia; Winter Weather Advisory until 7a.m. Tuesday

The Brief A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7a.m. Tuesday for portions of north central, northeast, and northwest Georgia. Total snow accumulations up to one inch. Locally higher snow accumulations may be possible at elevations higher than 2,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.



The North Georgia mountains can expect to see more than just flurries as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Snow accumulations of up to one inch are anticipated for portions of north central, northeast, and northwest Georgia. Locally higher snow accumulations may be possible at elevations higher than 2,000 feet. Wind gusts could be as high as 35 miles per hour.

Metro Atlanta is not included in the snowfall area, though a few stray flurries can’t be ruled out.

Potential hazards and precautions

What we know:

The FOX 5 Storm Team warned that frost and freezing conditions could kill crops and sensitive vegetation and may also damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Residents are urged to cover or bring inside potted plants, wrap exposed pipes, and allow faucets to drip overnight. Pet owners should ensure animals have warm shelter, and those using space heaters are reminded to follow fire safety precautions.

After Georgia's deep freeze

Local perspective:

After the deep freeze, temperatures will gradually rebound through midweek.

In Atlanta, highs are expected to climb from the upper 40s on Veterans Day to near 70 degrees by Friday and Saturday.

The north Georgia mountains will follow a similar warming trend, with highs returning to the 60s by late week.

Forecasters say skies will remain mostly clear and dry through Friday, though some models hint at another cold front and possible showers by next weekend.

Metro Atlanta workweek forecast

What's next:

Sunshine and lighter winds return midweek.

By Thursday and Friday, highs in metro Atlanta are expected to reach the upper 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says residents can expect dry, pleasant fall conditions through the week before the next front approaches.