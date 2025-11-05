North Georgia residents: Do this now before next week's forecasted freeze

The Brief Temperatures across Georgia could drop nearly 40 degrees after weekend rain, bringing the first freeze of the season. Residents should protect plants, pipes, and pets now before the cold front hits late Sunday into Monday. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s are expected Monday and Tuesday, affecting Veterans Day events and morning commutes.



Georgia’s mild fall stretch will end abruptly this weekend as rain gives way to a powerful cold front, sending temperatures plummeting nearly 40 degrees and possibly delivering the first freeze of the season across much of the state.

While the weather is nice now, it is time to prepare for the first freeze of the season.

Atlanta weather turns rainy, freezing

What we know:

A weekend rain event may draw most of the attention now, but the bigger threat for many Georgians lies in the follow-up: a sharp temperature drop and potential first freeze of the season. Whether you’re caring for plants, guarding pipes, prepping pets, or simply getting ready for outdoor events, the window to act is now.

Here's what can be expected starting this weekend:

Rain first: Showers and a few storms move in on Friday night and continue into Saturday, with heavier rain likely in North Georgia.

Storm chances: Some Friday evening storms could be strong, with isolated thunder and gusty winds.

Rapid cooldown: Temperatures near 70 degrees Friday will tumble into the 40s and 50s by Monday.

First freeze risk: Lows drop into the 20s and 30s by early next week, with wind chills even lower in the mountains.

Timing: The cold front sweeps through late Sunday, followed by clear but bitterly cold mornings Monday and Tuesday.

Prepare now for fall freeze

Dig deeper:

With weekend rain and the first hard freeze of the season on the horizon, Georgians are urged to prepare now rather than wait until temperatures plunge. Here’s how to get ready:

Protect plants and gardens

Bring sensitive plants inside: Move potted plants or tropicals into garages, sunrooms, or enclosed porches before Sunday night.

Cover what can’t be moved: Use frost cloths, old sheets, or light blankets to trap ground heat. Avoid using plastic directly on plants as it can transfer cold and cause damage.

Water before the freeze: Moist soil holds heat better than dry soil, helping to protect roots overnight.

Keep pipes from freezing

Disconnect hoses: Drain outdoor hoses and store them indoors. Shut off and drain any outdoor spigots if possible.

Wrap exposed pipes: Use pipe insulation, towels, or foam sleeves to protect outdoor or unheated areas like crawl spaces and garages.

Drip faucets: Let indoor faucets slowly drip overnight Monday and Tuesday to relieve pressure in the lines.

Protect pets and livestock

Shelter and bedding: Bring pets inside or provide insulated shelters with dry bedding. Make sure livestock have access to windbreaks or enclosed barns.

Water supply: Replace metal bowls with plastic and check often to ensure water hasn’t frozen.

Check your heating system

Test it early: Turn on your furnace or heat pump now to confirm it works before temperatures drop.

Replace filters: Dirty filters can reduce airflow and efficiency.

Inspect smoke and carbon monoxide detectors: Replace batteries and verify all alarms are functional.

Stay safe on the roads

Watch for black ice: Wet roads from weekend rain may refreeze before sunrise Monday and Tuesday, particularly on bridges, overpasses, and shaded areas. The risk may be low due to the ground being warm, but it's still there.

Slow down and increase following distance: Morning commutes could be slick in North Georgia and the mountain counties.

Plan ahead for outdoor events and community safety

Dress for the cold: Veterans Day events Monday morning may feel winterlike, with wind chills in the 20s and 30s. Dress in layers, including gloves and hats.

Check on neighbors: Older adults and those without heat are especially vulnerable during early freezes.

Farmers and gardeners: Cover late-season crops or harvest what you can before Sunday night.

Why you should care:

After the front moves through and the cold settles in, skies are expected to clear and a drier, calmer stretch of weather should follow. That said, the rapid transition from mild fall into near-winter conditions underscores the need for timely preparation.