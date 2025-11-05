Major cold snap to follow rainy weekend across Georgia

The Brief Georgia will see a rainy weekend followed by a sharp cold snap that could bring the first freeze of the season. Temperatures are expected to drop nearly 40 degrees by Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Forecasters say sunshine and cooler, dry air will return for Veterans Day.



North Georgia will go from fall weather to a taste of winter in just a few days, as a sharp cold front sweeps through the state this weekend — bringing a 40-degree temperature drop and the potential for the first freeze of the season by early next week.

Rain first, then the chill

According to data from the National Weather Service and the FOX 5 Storm Team, dry conditions will hold through the end of the workweek before a series of showers and storms move in from Friday night through early Sunday.

In Atlanta, highs near 74° Friday will give way to overnight storms and lows in the upper 50s. Another round of scattered showers is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning before skies begin to clear.

North Georgia will see cooler daytime highs in the 60s, with heavier rain Friday night and lingering showers into early Sunday.

"Friday afternoon... Still getting into the 70s. But here come some showers and storms," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes. "By the time we get to Friday night, possible that we get a couple rumbles of thunder — maybe even a storm or two that’s on the stronger end."

First freeze possible early next week

Once the weekend system passes, a powerful cold front will usher in much colder, drier air starting Sunday night. Temperatures are forecast to drop nearly 40 degrees from the weekend warmth, with highs in the 40s and 50s and lows plunging into the 20s and 30s by Monday and Tuesday.

"And then here comes the big change," Forbes said. "Your white number is your temperature, your blue number is your wind chill — Monday morning out the door, ooh, wind chills in the 20s here in the metro, maybe even teens up in the mountains."

By Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service expects many areas to reach or dip below freezing. Atlanta could see lows near 30°, while mountain communities fall into the low 20s, marking the season’s first significant freeze.

"If you think that’s cold, just wait for Tuesday," Forbes added. "Temperatures starting off in the 20s here in the metro area. If you have agricultural interests — anything from crops to potted plants — you’ll be looking for a freeze again overnight Monday into Tuesday."