Atlanta's forecasted freeze: Where to get help to stay warm, how to give
ATLANTA - With freezing temperatures on the way and the government shutdown leaving many families uncertain about how to make ends meet, communities across Georgia are stepping up to help one another.
For those struggling to stay warm, local governments, churches, and nonprofits are opening warming centers, shelters, and clothing banks to offer a safe place from the cold.
And for those who aren’t in need but want to lend a hand, many of these same organizations are asking for donations of new or gently used coats, blankets, and winter gear. or volunteers to help distribute them.
Whether you need a warm place to rest or you’re in a position to give, there are options across metro Atlanta and beyond to make sure no one is left out in the cold.
Coats, blankets and cold-weather help
What we know:
As temperatures plunge and the first significant freeze of the season approaches, residents in the Atlanta DMA can access warm clothing, blankets and shelter support now.
- Atlanta Mission (2353 Bolton Rd NW, Atlanta 30318) — Offers warm coats, blankets and clothing for adults and families in shelter and outreach services.
- HOPE Atlanta (458 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta 30308) — Distributes winter warming items including coats, gloves, socks and blankets for vulnerable individuals and families.
- North Fulton Community Charities (11270 Elkins Rd, Roswell 30076) — Through its "CoatsGiving" program, provides free coats and winter accessories in North Fulton County.
- St. Vincent de Paul Georgia (Main Service Center: 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd., Atlanta 30341) — Many thrift and outreach stores across the DMA distribute clothing and winter gear to those in need.
- MUST Ministries (Marietta / Cobb County area) — Clothing closets and seasonal warming distributions serve Cobb, Cherokee and northwest suburbs with coats, hats, gloves and blankets.
- Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter (Cartersville, Bartow County) — Overnight shelter and outreach program delivering coats, blankets and other weather supplies to unhoused clients in the region.
- Our House (173 Boulevard NE, Atlanta GA 30312) – Provides essential supplies for children and families, and while clothing isn’t always accepted, they do support basics – schedule by appointment.
- Lost‑n‑Found Youth (2585 Chantilly Dr NE, Atlanta GA 30324) – Supports homeless LGBTQ youth, so they may distribute winter items when available. Lost-n-Found Youth
- United Way of Hall County / Compass Center (Hall County, NE Georgia) – Local "basic needs" hub to refer folks to clothing closets and winter gear distribution in the area.
- Salvation Army Gainesville Corps (Hall County) – Provides temporary shelter and cold-weather help including clothing when needed.
What you need to know
- Contact the organization ahead of drop-in. Some require appointment or have limited hours for free distributions.
- New or gently used items in clean condition will be accepted; donations help ensure sufficient inventory when the cold hits.
- Even if you don’t personally take items, many of these locations can refer others to nearby gear closets or warming centers in their county.
- For rural counties or suburbs, call your local United Way or 2-1-1 line for direct referral to winter gear closets or warming shelters.
Key utility bill assistance programs
For those who are worried about keeping the heat on during this cold blast:
- The Low‑Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps low-income Georgia households with payments toward heating and cooling bills and home energy costs.
- Georgia Power offers an Income-Qualified Discount up to about $33.50/month for eligible customers.
- Atlanta Gas Light has bill-payment assistance for natural-gas customers and also connects customers to grant programs and referral services such as the Salvation Army’s Project SHARE.
- The Salvation Army (Metro Atlanta) has Financial Emergency Services Centers providing assistance with utilities among other essential expenses.
- The Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority (FACA) runs the LIHEAP program locally in Fulton County and the City of Atlanta, offering up to roughly $500 in energy-bill payment assistance once per program year.
- Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (serving DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale) provides a one-time payment toward gas or electric bills for eligible households.
- The Atlanta Watershed Management Department runs the "Care & Conserve" program which offers bill payment assistance for water/sewer bills for low-moderate income residents of the City of Atlanta.
Where to donate coats, blankets and cold weather gear
What you can do:
Here are some places to donate to if you are able to:
- Atlanta Mission — Accepts new and gently used winter coats (including plus sizes), boots, hats, scarves and other cold-weather items. Drop-off at administrative office Monday-Friday.
- HOPE Atlanta — Accepts winter warming items (blankets, coats, gloves, hats, socks) for outreach and shelter services. Contact their engagement team to schedule drop-off.
- St. Vincent de Paul Georgia — Several thrift stores and donation centers throughout the DMA (Chamblee, Buford, Marietta, etc.) accept gently used clothing and winter outerwear.
- Goodwill of North Georgia — Example: Donation Center at 160 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta 30308 accepts gently used clothing and accessories.
- One Warm Coat — National nonprofit; use their online locator map to find local drop-off sites accepting coats in your ZIP code.
- Community Assistance Center — Accepts clothing donations (clean, gently worn) including winter gear (coats, hats, gloves, blankets) through their ‘Give Clothing & Stuff’ program.
- Mercy Care (Atlanta area) – "Gifts of Warmth" campaign collecting new and gently used winter clothes: coats, hats, gloves, hoodies.
- Charity Clothing Pickup – Drop box network across Atlanta area; accepts bags of clothing (including coats) to benefit 300+ organizations. clothingpickupatl.com
- Blankets Over Atlanta – Accepts blankets, jackets, gloves, hats, scarves for donation for homeless outreach.
Donation tips
- Ensure items are clean, in good condition, ready for use; avoid items with stains, holes or heavy wear.
- Label or separate by type if possible (coats, blankets, gloves) so sorting is easier for the nonprofits.
- Consider new pairs of warm socks and gloves. These are high-demand items in distribution events.
- Keep a receipt if you intend to claim a tax deduction.
- Drop-off early in the week before the cold arrives, so the organizations can sort and distribute in time.
Why you should care:
With a sharp cold front moving into the region, many individuals and families are at risk of exposure to harsh conditions. Providing or accessing warm coats, blankets and shelter resources now can mean the difference between staying safe and facing serious cold-weather risks.
The Source: The details in this article was compiled based on internet searches for various agencies across metro Atlanta which provide services. Additional listings or corrections to the above listings can be made by emailing newstipsatlanta@fox.com.