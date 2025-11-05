The Brief Communities across Georgia are opening warming centers and clothing banks as freezing temperatures and the government shutdown strain families. Dozens of local nonprofits are offering free coats, blankets, and utility bill assistance to help residents stay safe through the cold. Those able to give can donate new or gently used winter items to support shelters and outreach groups before the freeze hits.



With freezing temperatures on the way and the government shutdown leaving many families uncertain about how to make ends meet, communities across Georgia are stepping up to help one another.

For those struggling to stay warm, local governments, churches, and nonprofits are opening warming centers, shelters, and clothing banks to offer a safe place from the cold.

And for those who aren’t in need but want to lend a hand, many of these same organizations are asking for donations of new or gently used coats, blankets, and winter gear. or volunteers to help distribute them.

Whether you need a warm place to rest or you’re in a position to give, there are options across metro Atlanta and beyond to make sure no one is left out in the cold.

Coats, blankets and cold-weather help

What we know:

As temperatures plunge and the first significant freeze of the season approaches, residents in the Atlanta DMA can access warm clothing, blankets and shelter support now.

What you need to know

Contact the organization ahead of drop-in. Some require appointment or have limited hours for free distributions.

New or gently used items in clean condition will be accepted; donations help ensure sufficient inventory when the cold hits.

Even if you don’t personally take items, many of these locations can refer others to nearby gear closets or warming centers in their county.

For rural counties or suburbs, call your local United Way or 2-1-1 line for direct referral to winter gear closets or warming shelters.

Key utility bill assistance programs

For those who are worried about keeping the heat on during this cold blast:

Where to donate coats, blankets and cold weather gear

What you can do:

Here are some places to donate to if you are able to:

Donation tips

Ensure items are clean, in good condition, ready for use; avoid items with stains, holes or heavy wear.

Label or separate by type if possible (coats, blankets, gloves) so sorting is easier for the nonprofits.

Consider new pairs of warm socks and gloves. These are high-demand items in distribution events.

Keep a receipt if you intend to claim a tax deduction.

Drop-off early in the week before the cold arrives, so the organizations can sort and distribute in time.

Why you should care:

With a sharp cold front moving into the region, many individuals and families are at risk of exposure to harsh conditions. Providing or accessing warm coats, blankets and shelter resources now can mean the difference between staying safe and facing serious cold-weather risks.

